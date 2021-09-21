Thief uses long piece of metal to break into shed behind Murfreesboro restaurant

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the man who broke into a shed behind a restaurant in Murfreesboro.

According to a release from Murfreesboro police, the incident happened behind the Bangkok Thai Restaurant on Robert Rose Drive on August 22.

The thief was captured on video using a long piece of metal to pry off the locks on the shed. Police say he stole a leaf blower and a black tool-box full of tools.

The man left the restaurant walking through the woods towards Walmart. Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522.