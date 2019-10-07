Thief stuffs flute down pants in Wisconsin music store

(CNN) — Surveillance video catches the “cheeky thief” in the act.

You can see the massive flute down his pants and running up his back.

Tony Farrell is the owner of Voigt Music Store on Main Street in Downtown Janesville.

“That was shocking that part I couldn’t help but laugh about it,”Farrell said. “Flute was actually right here next to a couple of other flutes”

He says on Friday this man milled around the store for a bit before zeroing in on the flute.

“Took it right off the wall and walked right over here with it in his hand,” Farrell said.

You can see him carrying the flute but then Farrell said he “went right behind where a camera is and put it down the back of his pants.”

“It was just so ridiculous just would not expect someone to be so stupid,” Farrell said.

Farrell’s mother confronted the would-be thief before he could walk out the door.

“Oh I got a flute and that’s where I keep my flutes,” Farrell said. “And so she pulled it out of his pants and she said you keep our flute with our tag on it in the back of your pants?”

The man got away empty-handed but Farrell now had this soiled glute flute on his hands.

“Didn’t feel good about anyone ever having to touch it again,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t in good conscience let anyone ever put their lips to that instrument at any time you know”

That’s when Farrell got this bright idea.

“Hey what the heck let’s make something good out of it,” Farrell said.

He turned the instrument into a beautiful lamp.

“We’ve had lots of dumb criminal before that have gotten caught doing stupid things before but this is the best,” Farrell said.