Thief steals truck and trailer with more than $10,000 in tools from West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Misty Williams was at her friend’s home on Snyder Avenue Friday morning when a man walked into the driveway and stole a truck and trailer filled with tools and equipment.

“Baseball cap backwards, sunglasses,” Williams said. “You couldn’t really tell who he was.”

Kevin Williams is a contractor who owns the truck and says all his saws, nails, and hand tools are now gone.

He and two of his employees were working on the home when it happened.

They were up on ladders on the opposite side of the building when the man jumped in the truck and drove off.

Kevin says he and his crew tried chasing the man, but it was too late.

“They were panicked and freaking out,” Williams said. “They were banging on the doors.”

The contractor says the man made off with more than $10,000 in tools, equipment, and their cell phones.

“It’ll take me a year to get back what he stole in 30 seconds,” Kevin said.

Misty says the theft could have been much worse.

“What if a dog had been out or a child had been out or anything in the way of that?” she asked. “It’s ridiculous.”

“Beware, lock your doors,” Kevin said.