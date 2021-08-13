Thief steals hundreds in cash from South Nashville seafood restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Marcellus Banks opened Gandy’s Seafood in South Nashville last month. After only four weeks in business, someone broke in and stole hundreds of dollars from the cash register.

It happened early Friday morning at their location on Lenox Village Drive. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on tape.

“When I got here, I was just thrown for a loop,” Banks said. “When I walked in, I saw a whole bunch of glass everywhere. I saw coins everywhere. Change just everywhere. I saw both my registers turned over.”

Security cameras show a man attempting to throw a rock through the restaurant’s front door. But when the glass won’t break, he moves to the patio door and shatters the glass.

Banks estimates that the thief got away with about $400 and caused possibly $1000s in damage in a matter of minutes.

Metro Police confirm they are investigating the burglary. If you know anything about what happened call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.