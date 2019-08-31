Thief steals father’s ashes during home break-in

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Kathryn McDonald came home Tuesday afternoon, she realized her home had been broken into.

“The refrigerator doors were just wide open,” McDonald said. “The back door was just wide open.”

Home surveillance video from earlier that morning shows a man at her front door.

In the video, the man asks if he can dig up a plant in her yard.

“As he was walking away, you can see that he was holding a hatchet that he was concealing behind his back,” McDonald said.

A thief stole more than $3,000 in cash and her husband’s watches.

“All my dad’s jewelry,” she said. “I had a small coin collection.”

Worst of all, McDonald says he stole a black box with her father’s ashes.

“It just blew my mind,” she said. “I can’t imagine anyone wanting to take that.”

Her father, Carl Cooper, died nearly two years ago from pancreatic cancer.

“He was a great guy,” McDonald said. “A hard worker.”

His ashes were one of the few things they had left from him.

“He can’t get any money for it,” she said. “He should return it.”

Investigators in Lewis County haven’t made any arrests, but believe the suspect is driving a stolen truck and is wanted in Mount Pleasant and Maury County.

“I just hope someone will see him and recognize him and turn him in so we can hopefully get my dad back,” McDonald said.

“I just want him to realize what he’s done.”