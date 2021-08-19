Thief breaks into three East Nashville businesses, gets away with $1,600

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police confirm at least three businesses were broken into Thursday morning, most likely targeted by the same person.

It happened at a small strip mall on Porter Road around 4:00 a.m. One of the stores hit was Franklin Juice Company. The manager’s daughter, Melissa Colorado, spoke with News 2 and said the thief got away with about $1,600. The break-in was recorded on surveillance video.

“He goes straight to the register and takes like all the cash. Then goes straight to the safe. He grabs the safe and tries to like walk away with it,” Colorado said.

Metro Police confirm that Brightside Bakery and Pomodoro East were also broken into just minutes apart. No money was taken from Pomodoro and the thief only got away with about $16 in cash from a tip jar at the bakery.

“I guess it’s just the scare of the moment. You know, like, oh, this is supposed to be your safe place. When you’re at work you’re supposed to feel safe and someone breaks in and you see the video of them, it’s like when is something going to happen again,” Colorado said.

Franklin Juice Company says they are now only accepting card payments at their Porter Road location. No more cash after Thursday’s break-in.

If you recognize the person in the video or know who broke into these East Nashville businesses call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.