‘They should give that thing a license’: Residents find Florida dog behind wheel of moving car

(ABC News) — Residents of one Florida city are scratching their heads to figure out a pawssible explanation for how a dog ended up behind the wheel of a car that was seen driving around their neighborhood in circles.

Anne Sabol told local media that she went outside her home on Thursday morning and saw the car in the cul-de-sac of her neighborhood in Port St Lucie.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going and I’m like, ‘OK, what are they doing,'” Sabol said. “The cops came and I’m like, ‘OK.’”

Neighbors saw the car take out a mailbox, some garbage cans and bricks that were in front of one of the houses before the vehicle slowed down, according to Sabol.

“And when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out,” she told local media. “I was like, ‘They should give that thing a license.’”

Police, who were apparently able to intervene before things got out of hound, believe the driver stepped out of his car and accidentally left the vehicle in reverse with the dog inside, according to local media reports.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries from this pup’s joyride.

ABC News has reached out to the Port St. Lucie Police Department for comment.