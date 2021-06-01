These are the best cities for ‘naked gardening,’ study says

A file photo of plants. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you find yourself ever wanting to garden in the buff — apparently you’re not alone.

A new study from LawnStarter, a lawn care service provider, has ranked the top cities for “naked gardening.”

“Enjoy gardening in your birthday suit? Hey, we’re not judging — just be careful when picking tomatoes, pulling weeds, and trimming your bushes on World Naked Gardening Day,” the study says.

World Naked Gardening Day — yes, it’s a thing — has sadly passed (it was May 7), but that shouldn’t stop you from tending your green beans in the nude — just beware of prickly roses!

LawnStarter ranked the cities by calculating a series of factors, ranging from a place’s nudist-friendliness to weather and safety.

Miami grabbed the top spot, with Austin, Seattle and Atlanta close behind.

Here’s what made the top 10: