‘There’s never a time limit on when you will heal’: Friend reflects on arrest made in 2018 Clarksville murder case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — The Clarksville community finally has some closure three years after a young mother was gunned down in her car.

On June 17, 2018, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting on Main Street near 11th Street. They found 22-year-old Taren Lyles shot in the driver’s seat of her silver four-door sedan. Her two children were in the backseat uninjured. Lyles died at a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday, Clarksville police arrested 28-year-old Mark Ellis after a Montgomery County grand jury indicted him with Lyles’ murder.

A friend of Lyles’ spoke anonymously with News 2 on Thursday afternoon, she asked not to reveal her identify for her own safety.

“The last couple of years has been very hard. There’s never a time limit on when you will heal or ever get over a situation,” the friend said.

The woman described Lyles as a “genuine person” who was a loving mother, daughter, friend and companion.

“It brings you a breath of fresh air knowing that someone has to be held responsible for what took place. But still, in the back of your mind, it brings a lot of anxiety. A lot of anger. A lot of frustration. Because you know it’s not over it’s just the beginning. So, you still have to re-live that moment and go through it all over again,” Lyles’ friend said.

Ellis remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. Police have not confirmed if Lyles and Ellis knew each other.