‘There’s a big piece missing from us’: Family holds candlelight vigil for Dickson County murder victim

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — Almost one week ago, 38-year-old Cuornisha “Kenya” Northington was shot and killed behind a home on Pond Rail Road in Dickson County.

On Friday night, her friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil in her honor.

“She was a beautiful, loving, caring person,” her sister Deonna Vaughn said.

“I just hate that she’s not here with us right now,” her friend William Rogers said.

Dickson County deputies say 41-year-old Lamisha Haynes is the one who pulled the gun on Northington.

She spoke exclusively to News 2 from inside the Dickson County jail earlier this week and said she couldn’t remember anything from the night Northington died, but admitted she was high on drugs.

“Yeah cocaine, crystal meth, a little bit of alcohol,” Haynes said.

Haynes is charged with first degree murder and remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. Northington’s family says justice won’t be served until she’s convicted.

“They took a mother, they took a friend, they took a sister, they took a daughter, they took an auntie. They took everything. Ain’t no coming back from this,” Rogers said.

“There’s a big piece missing from us. There’s a big hole in our heart because she filled a big piece of that and now, she’s gone,” Vaughn said.

Deputies found a gun at the scene and are investigators are working to determine if it was the murder weapon.