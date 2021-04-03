‘There was smoke everywhere,’ neighbors describe massive Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend a Brentwood family lost their home to a massive fire on Boxthorn Drive.

It happened Friday night, but Brentwood firefighters were still on scene at the home in the Owl Creek neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Brentwood Fire Department, the roof collapsed while firefighters battled the blaze on Friday. Now, broken windows and burned debris are left scattered across the property.

Neighbor Prisha Shethia says watching the house go up in flames was overwhelming.

“Half of it’s gone. Like the top half, comparable to the house next to it, the top half is gone,” Shethia said. “Everyone was out, like out of their houses trying to figure out what was going on.”

Neighbor Venkata Rajesh Poosarla said the smoke was so thick it was hard to see what was going on.

“At one point the wind took the direction of this side and we couldn’t actually see anyone standing next to us,” Poorsarla said. “The whole house came down probably in a matter of 20 minutes!”

Both neighbors told News 2 they saw a teenage boy washing a car in the driveway when black smoke started coming out of the home.

“The fire department came pretty quick. They came in like 5 to 10 minutes of him calling and in like 15 minutes there was smoke everywhere,” Shethia said.

The family apparently moved in during the pandemic, so social distancing hasn’t allowed these neighbors to get to know each other very well. However, they’re keeping them in their thoughts.

“It was very scary, yeah. You never assume it’s going to be this devastating,” Poorsarla said.

“I’m still kind of overwhelmed about it. I feel so bad,” Shethia said.

The family was not at the property when News 2 went to the burned home on Saturday.

The Brentwood Fire Department says no one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.