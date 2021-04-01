‘There is no physical evidence’: Gag order lifted for Joe Daniels case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — New developments Thursday in the case of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels. The month of April marks three years since the 5-year-old went missing from his home in Dickson.

The boy’s father Joseph Daniels confessed to killing the little boy but has since recanted.

While both parents remain behind bars, a motion hearing continued Thursday in Dickson County on the case.

Joseph “Joe” Daniels appeared in the courtroom, while Krystal Daniels appeared via zoom. The biggest takeaways from Thursday are that the parents will now have separate trials and that the judge lifted the gag order allowing for trial participants to make public statements.

Joe Daniels’ public defender Jake Lockert told News 2 that it was important to him as most people have only heard that Daniels confessed:

“It’s nice to be able to share the other side of the story. We now know from surveillance video that he didn’t leave at that time with the child. There is no evidence, blood evidence of the victim in the house, on the coffee table, in the living room, in the trunk of the car, in the car itself. He confessed he carried the child over his shoulder out into a field, but there is no confirmed blood evidence of Joe Clyde Daniels on his clothing or shoes and there is no physical evidence as the TBI admitted today that corroborates his confession and they also admitted today that there is no physical evidence that the child is actually deceased.“

Lockert went on to say that there is a “real possibility” that this could be an abduction. However, we have seen and heard recordings, and even a written statement from Joe Daniels saying otherwise.

Lockert is trying to prove that his client was coerced to confess to killing Baby Joe.

The motion hearing wrapped amid listening to a 10-hour audio recording between Joe Daniels and the sheriff at the time. They plan to pick that back up Tuesday, April 6 when the motion hearing continues.

Joe Daniels trial is set to begin Tuesday, June 1.