Theft, escape suspect sought in Fayetteville

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Fayetteville issued an alert to the public Friday morning asking them to be on the lookout for a man facing charges in multiple counties.

Police said Kristopher George Hoover was last seen on foot near Walmart wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, dark shoes and bright green socks.

According to detectives, Hoover has active warrants in Fayetteville for theft and escape.

He is also wanted in Marshall County on undisclosed charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Fayetteville/Lincoln County Communications at 931-433-4522.