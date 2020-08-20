‘The world has lost a beautiful, beautiful soul’: Friends remember woman who drowned on Percy Priest Lake

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County native and former standout athlete lost her life over the weekend.

Police say Tina Broyhill drowned Sunday night on Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage. She was 34 years old.

Some of Broyhill’s closest friends shared their memories with WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel.

“The world has lost a beautiful, beautiful soul in her,” said Elisabeth Tovmasyan.

Tovmasyan and another friend, Angie Shuler, described Broyhill as loyal, supportive and outgoing.

“There was never a dull moment, never a quiet moment. She wanted you to smile with her, and she definitely made that happen,” Shuler said.

“She saw the good in you before anybody else and she just brought it out, no matter what, no matter what situation you were in, no matter what you were going through,” said Tovmasyan.

Broyhill was also a standout athlete, and was named MVP in high school, when Sevier County won a state basketball championship.

“She was competitive and she loved it. She loved sports, basketball. She loved watching them, playing them,” Tovmasyan said.

News came this weekend of Broyhill’s tragic death. Police say she drowned at a Middle Tennessee lake.

“I just wanted to wake up from the nightmare that that could really have happened,” said Tovmasyan.

“I was digging deep to find somebody to tell me that it wasn’t real,” Shuler said.

Broyhill’s friends and many others are now finding a way to honor her life, by sharing social media posts with #LoveLikeTina.

They say it has brought her loved ones comfort during such a difficult loss.

“Tina loved everybody, and if we loved like she did, the world would be a better place,” said Shuler and Tovmasyan.

Broyhill’s family is still working to finalize funeral plans.