The skydiving U.S Senate candidate and her Zoom call in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a Zoom-meeting in Nashville, the little-known Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate hopes to draw more attention Tuesday by taking what her campaign calls “a leap of faith” from an airplane.

Bill Lee drove a tractor, Fred Thompson hopped in a red truck and Lamar Alexander walked across the state as part of their successful Republican statewide campaigns.

Democrat Marquita Bradshaw hopes an event with her skydiving for the first time will get some traction for her long shot Senate campaign.

Word of this came Monday after her Zoom call with members of Nashville’s Downtown Rotary Club.

“When I look at the U.S. Senate,” said the African-American Memphis resident. “It does not represent people like me with experiences like mine.”

Her history as a community organizer and environmental activist began on a personal level which is stated on her campaign website.

“We lived down the street from a military landfill” said one ad which sparked activism for neighbors who may have been affected by toxic materials at the site.

During the Zoom meeting for the Nashville audience, she told the Rotary members why she was running.

“The rollback of environmental laws, workers’ protections,” said Bradshaw. “It was the rollback of policies and how they were not serving working people well.”

She’s also focusing on healthcare issues.

“People want health care for everyone that is patient centered, that’s guided by health outcomes and not just sick care like the system that we have now,” said Bradshaw at the Nashville event.

Both she and Republican favorite Bill Hagerty have indicated they’re not interested a Senate race debate, but Monday during the Zoom call, Bradshaw said “If he does decide to debate, I will but right now, now we are really busy meeting all the voters we can in all 95-counties.”

The Hagerty campaign has not indicated any change about its debate plans.

