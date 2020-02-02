1  of  13
The Scott County Sheriff’s office is warning parents of human trafficking through social media apps

by: Cameron Jacobs

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Scott County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask parents if they really know what their child is doing? In the Sheriff’s post they say, over the past several months local law enforcement has been busy with social media issues that involve minors.

The post warns parents of human traffickers, stating that they monitor these apps to prey on our youth. Telling parents to not let their child fall victim to these scams. Stating the first step is to educate yourself and your children about the dangers of online predators.

The post included a chart of 15 apps that they say parents should be aware of. Among those apps are; MeetMe, Snap Chat, Tik Tok, and Kik.

