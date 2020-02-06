1  of  46
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Bill Rice Christian Academy Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools F.C. Boyd Christian School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lancaster Christian Academy Lancaster Christian Early Learning Centers Lawrence County Schools Lincoln County Schools Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Maury County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Murfreesboro City Schools New Vision Preschool Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools St. Rose of Lima Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Victory Baptist Academy Warren County TN Schools Wayne County Schools White County Schools Winchester Christian Academy

The Rolling Stones to bring No Filter tour to Nissan Stadium

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during the “No Filter” tour at Soldier Field on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary rock group The Rolling Stones will bring their “No Filter” tour to Nashville in May.

The band will play at Nissan Stadium on May 20.

The rockers initially postponed their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. The No Filter tour kicked off in Chicago last year with two shows on June 21 and 25.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.

Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar