The Rolling Stones to bring No Filter tour to Nissan Stadium

Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during the “No Filter” tour at Soldier Field on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary rock group The Rolling Stones will bring their “No Filter” tour to Nashville in May.

The band will play at Nissan Stadium on May 20.

The rockers initially postponed their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. The No Filter tour kicked off in Chicago last year with two shows on June 21 and 25.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.

Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.