The River’s Woody and Jim host all-inclusive wedding Friday ahead of new law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 20 couples plan to tie the knot Friday at “Woody and Jim’s Big, Fat, All Inclusive Wedding.”

The radio DJs decided to host the wedding ahead of a new Tennessee law that goes into effect July 1. The law prohibits officiates ordained online from legally marrying anyone.

“It became big, all of a sudden, real fast,” Woody and Jim Chandler told News 2.

In just a matter of weeks, the two have planned a big wedding thanks to the help of the community.

“We wanted to get in before the deadline and have a group wedding,” Woody explained.

The deadline is on Monday.

“There’s 13,000 that are online ordained ministers in Tennessee alone and this effects thousands of weddings across the state that have been planned for a year or two,” said Chandler.

Chandler, of the popular duo Woody and Jim on 107.5 The River, became an ordained minister about a year ago for a friend’s marriage, and he wants to give others a chance to get married regardless of gender, sexual orientation or religious preference.

“There’s no other state in the United States that has this rule, this law. It’s the only one and it’s never even been brought up before. It’s going to make it hard for a lot of people to just get married and I think it’s a pretty bad thing for Tennessee,” he said.

The two started kicking around the idea of hosting the wedding and it took off.

“It has been phenomenal, we are overwhelmed with how many people want to be with us on this,” they laughed.

They said it’s become a community wedding as everything from the venue to the vendors have been donated.

“Florists, bakers, photographers, hair and make-up people, just everybody you would want to be involved in your wedding have just stepped up and said hey I would like to help,” said Chandler.

Employees at Laurel & Leaf in Bellevue are finishing up a number of arrangements they are donating to the wedding, from centerpieces to bouquets.

“We were just on board because we think it’s a celebration of love and we think we should celebrate love in all its forms,” owner of the flower store Stacy Wiatrak explained.

The vows, Jim said, will be nonspecific, referring to people as their partners or spouses

“We have people from all situations, we have couples that have been together, who have children already, we have same-sex couples, we have just every walk of life,” he said.

Two ceremonies will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at Arrington Vineyards.