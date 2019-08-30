The rise, fall, and rise again of Rep. Jeremy Faison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State lawmaker Jeremy Faison knows about highs and lows this year on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

Lows included a car wreck he was lucky to survive.

This followed legislative disappointment where he lost the chairmanship of a top House committee while being relegated to an obscure legislative office.

Right now though he is on a high after being elected last week to a key leadership post.

Moving into his office this week as the new House Republican Caucus Chair did not stop Faison from the candor that helped his surprising election to the post by fellow party members.

“I will burn the shoe leather off in your district,” is part of the pitch he made to those fellow members.

Campaign fundraising is a key part of what a caucus chair does.

Along with a pledge to campaign with members, Faison embraces what he calls “dialing for dollars” for his House Republicans.

“I feel like at the end of the day, that made an inroad to some of our members because they realize Jeremy is just crazy enough to come and knock doors with me,” Faison said this week.

Under former Speaker Glen Casada, who resigned amid scandal in early August, Faison lost chairing the House Government Operations Committee and was assigned one of the tiniest working spaces in the legislative office building.

It means there has been a rise, fall, and now rise again for Jeremy Faison.

“If we are not careful when we get up here, we’ll start to think ‘this is my office’ — that’s what messes up a politician,” said the often outspoken Faison.

“You get up here — and I think you have seen that historically — even this year. you start thinking about yourself more highly than the people around you think of you, you’ll find yourself in a small office.”

Faison has a passion for policy as well, like criminal justice reform.

“Obviously what we are doing is not working. we are increasing right now the amount of people we have in prison,” he added. “We need to rethink this I think next year you will see some vast changes. A paradigm shift if you will.”

Being from the hills of East Tennessee, keeping rural hospitals open is another area Faison hopes to be a player in for his new role.

Early this year, Faison survived a car accident where he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He credits first responders and a passing trucker for keeping him from bleeding to death from a deep cut on the top of his head.

The lawmaker vows now to always wear a seatbelt.