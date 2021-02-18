‘The phone rings every second of the day’: Nashville tow truck drivers slammed during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Emergency responders are hard at work this week responding to weather-related car crashes all across Middle Tennessee. But they aren’t the only ones.

At the Tow Pro towing company on Polk Avenue, phones are ringing off the hook. Operations Manager, Aaron Keaton, says his crews have been working non-stop 12-hour shifts all week.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Keaton said.

Truck driver Billy Jimenez told News 2 that by 2 p.m. Tuesday, he’d already pulled out a dozen cars from ditches or snow piles.

“Within these last couple days, it’s been really rough. We’ve been out non-stop over 12 hours,” Jimenez said.

In their parking lot, there are at least 100 vehicles with busted bumpers and broken windows, nearly all from weather-related crashes. Jimenez says streets are so slick and icy, he even had trouble getting around in his big rig.

“I’ve been towing for 12 years and this year was the first year I had to put snow chains on my wheels,” Jimenez said.

As temperatures remain below freezing Thursday and Friday, Keaton expects business to continue booming as roads re-freeze.

“When the cold weather comes in they (the roads) freeze back up and with traffic not being on the road as well. Then we start it all over again and do it the next day,” Keaton said.

“We’re just trying to get everybody unstuck and into their homes and anywhere else they need to go to,” Jimenez said.