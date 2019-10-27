CDE and CEMC working to restore Clarksville residents without power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Department of Electricity and the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation are working to restore electricity to over 40,000 households.
Both partnered together after Clarksville experienced severe power outages due to the storm.
According to the CDE and CEMC, they are informing residents to remember to treat every-down power line as live and avoid going near it.
CDE and CEMC are working to restore electricity to 40,000 households who lost power after the storm. Please remember to treat every down power line as live and avoid going near it. pic.twitter.com/U3Wa4IzbqW— MC Sheriff’s Office (@mcsotn) October 27, 2019