The lightning danger at last Saturday’s postponed Garth Brooks concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last Saturday night, the much-anticipated Garth Brooks concert was postponed just before the superstar took stage due to severe lightning in the area. But the situation could have been much worse had it not been for preparation by stadium officials years in advance.

In 2017, the National Weather Service designated Nissan Stadium and the Tennessee Titans as “Storm Ready”, meaning there is a plan in place for situations such as this, with a way to communicate the threat to the patrons, and safe places for them to evacuate to with clear instructions.

This plan was put to use Saturday night, but officials wish people would react a little quicker.

“When the lightning was within eight miles of the stadium, that is when their Lightning Advisory went into play and they encouraged people to seek shelter from lightning,” explained Krissy Hurley, Warning Coordinating Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“And unfortunately, I think sometimes folks are kind of slow to react when it comes to lightning.”

“A lot of times, the main cue for folks is when it’s raining really heavy,” Hurley said. “That’s when people finally react.

And unfortunately, with these thunderstorms Saturday night, were seeing lightning strikes ten, fifteen, twenty miles away from the heaviest parts of the thunderstorms.”

Nissan Stadium and the Tennessee Titans put out this statement:

Luckily, everyone eventually made it to safety, and no one was hurt, although they were a little wet when they made their way home!

There is still no word on when the postponed concert will take place.