THE LATEST on snow chances for parts of Middle TN/South KY Monday-Monday night

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for parts of East Middle Tennessee and Kentucky from 3pm Monday to 6am Tuesday.

We are continuing to track low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico that will bring us an inch or more of rain Sunday night before it interacts with a strong cold front dropping in from the northwest on Monday morning.

On Monday we expect morning rain to transition to snow showers, with Nashville and much of the Interstate 65 corridor only seeing flurries flying in the air to maybe a dusting north and east of town.

However, areas in east Middle TN and KY where snow showers could persist Monday night could see some accumulations. 1 to 1 & 1/2″ of snow is possible there and 1-3″ likely on the Cumberland Plateau with snow showers continuing tomorrow night. We could also see up to 1/2″ along the border with Kentucky north of Nashville and in east Middle TN from areas west Cookeville to McMinnville.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s for lows tomorrow night through Tuesday morning, so areas that receive the accumulations are likely to have slick spots develop on the roadways.

