The latest on severe weather chances late Monday through Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although we will have showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday into Monday morning, the threat for severe weather begins late Monday and lasts overnight into Tuesday morning, followed by another threat for strong storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for severe weather in our northwest and far northern areas for late Monday through early Tuesday morning with a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) elsewhere, followed by a Slight Risk for all of the area the rest of Tuesday, particularly the afternoon and evening hours.

After Sunday night’s activity leaves Monday morning, temperatures will soar into the 80s along with very high humidity. That will set the stage for severe storms. Most models show the activity developing after midnight, but we very well could see some strong storms develop Monday afternoon in the heat, so heads up starting then.

More storms will be developing on Tuesday, and could be particularly strong during the afternoon and evening hours.

The threats are for damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and a few isolated tornadoes.

Rainfall through Wednesday morning

