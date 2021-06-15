The Incredible Christmas Place opens in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those looking for an escape from the heat and an early start getting in the Christmas spirit, The Incredible Christmas Place in Mt. Juliet has opened.

The Incredible Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge is a popular destination, and the owners wanted to bring some of that Christmas magic to Middle Tennessee.

Cody Myers, the General Manager of the Mt. Juliet location, said that while this store is smaller than the Pigeon Forge location, it will feel very familiar, “You’ll get the same experiences, the same designs.”

The store was slated to open last year, but the pandemic caused a delay.

The Mt. Juliet location has the same distinctive bell tower as the Pigeon Forge store, but instead of 30,000 square feet of space, the new location packs the Christmas cheer into 9,000 square feet.

The grand opening for the Mt. Juliet location is scheduled for October. Right now, visitors are being treated to a “soft opening.” Opening in June has a special significance, “June 15th, 1986, we opened our doors in Pigeon Forge, a small little shop. So, today was a big day to get open. For us it’s really meaningful.”, said Myers.

The store will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Even though it’s summer, it’s a great time to make some new Christmas traditions.