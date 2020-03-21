Live Now
The importance of good and accurate storm spotters

Wall cloud in northern Sumner County taken by @SumnerSevereWx

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service has gone to great lengths over the years to train storm spotters.

It’s important to get an eye on a storm whenever possible.

Today, we had some well defined super-cell shaped storms that showed signs of rotation.

There were two tornado warnings issued that covered Overton, Putnam, and Fentress Counties prompted by one of those storms. Luckily, there were no tornado touchdowns.

But another super-cell shaped storm in northern Sumner County had signs of rotation as it pushed through the Portland and Westmoreland areas along Hwy 52.

Charles from @SumnerSevereWx was able to take the picture you see at the top of this page of a wall cloud in the location the circulation was seen on radar. This is often a pre-curser to a funnel cloud and/or tornado.

However, Charles was able to confirm no rotation within the wall cloud at that time. This, in turn, allowed the National Weather Service to hold off on a tornado warning and not “false alarm” the area. The rotation seen on radar later dissipated.

To find out when the National Weather Service is offering on-line classes to become a storm spotter check out: https://www.weather.gov/ohx/skywarn

After becoming a certified spotter, you can become a “t-spotter”. See https://www.weather.gov/ohx/tspotter

