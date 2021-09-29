‘The impact of this loss cannot be measured’: Tennessee deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy on Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19.

Detective Sgt. Josh Stewart died Monday night, the department said in a Facebook post.

Colleagues described Stewart as a friend rather than a coworker and said he was loyal and dependable with a good sense of humor. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2008 and worked in several different capacities.

“When responding to calls, he was often able to de-escalate a tense situation simply by his calm presence and ability to put people at ease,” the post reads. “The impact of this loss cannot be measured.”

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Richard Garrison, THP helped escort a Sullivan County deputy who had died at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Stewart left behind a wife and two children.