The Hermitage Hotel serves hundreds of meals to Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hermitage Hotel served hundreds of meals to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Wednesday.
Hotel officials released the following statement:
Community engagement and support is an core value of The Hermitage Hotel. Several thousand meals have been provided to the Nashville community over the last month, and this week is no exception as the hotel will provide 400 meals to members of the Metro Nashville Police Department.John D. Bradway, The Hermitage Hotel
Special guest Laura Cooper, wife of Mayor John Cooper was there to help distribute meals curbside to officers.