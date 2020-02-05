The Hermitage Hotel ranked #1 hotel in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville is being honored in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels Award.

The report said it’s being named the number one best hotel in Tennessee and a top 100 in the “Best Hotels in the U.S.A.” category.







Construction began on The Hermitage Hotel in 1908. On grand opening night, September 17, 1910, The Hermitage Hotel filled with those of the Nashville community, who dined while enjoying music from an orchestra brought in from the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

After a gradual fall from grace during the 1960s and 1970s, the hotel was closed, sold, and reopened. It was welcomed back with joy by people in Nashville as a Park Suite Hotel. The era of the 1980s ushered in country music celebrities and pool playing legend Minnesota Fats, who lived in the hotel for more than six years.







Ownership changes happened three times through the 1990s. In the year 2000, Historic Hotel of Nashville acquired the hotel. A new era has been ushered in with The Hermitage Hotel once again being independently operated and restored. The hotel was completely renovated in 2002-2003 and stands, greeting the public.