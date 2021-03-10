The Franklin Theatre launches phased reopening plan

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced plans to gradually reopen the Franklin Theatre after putting performances on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater is currently open for private rentals and will bring back limited-capacity weekend movies, limited-capacity and livestream performances through June. The theater’s capacity will be limited to around 75 guests to allow for social distancing.

Beginning in July, the theater will begin presenting movies and live performances with increasing regularity and possible increased capacity. The theater’s box office will reopen with limited hours beginning March 12.

“We are emerging from an incredibly challenging season for The Franklin Theatre,” said Heritage Foundation COO Meg Hershey. “While we had to temporarily close the doors to public events, we are diligently working behind the scenes to reschedule some of the amazing programming that was planned for last year. We couldn’t be more excited about getting this cherished venue back open to continue its mission, bringing inspiring arts and entertainment experiences to our community.”

The Franklin Theatre plans to follow the Tennessee Pledge and CDC guidelines and may modify reopening plans if needed.

The Heritage Foundation is also making plans for a 10th anniversary celebration later this year to commemorate 10 years since the theater’s restoration and grand re-opening.

“This theater has been sustained by the community’s embrace of underwritten marquee messages, limited small group private rental events and through the commitment of corporate sponsors and donors of the nonprofit Heritage Foundation and its division The Franklin Theatre,” Hershey said.

Up-to-date information about upcoming shows and details on renting the theater can be found here.