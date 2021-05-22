The first 90 degree temps of the year on the way!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Much of May has been cooler than average, but that trend has come to an end and 90 degree temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend!

Temperatures start out in the 60s this morning but highs quickly climb to near 90 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Near record highs are in the forecast through Tuesday. Slightly cooler temperatures move back in mid-week with a few pop up storms in the afternoon and evening for Wednesday onward.