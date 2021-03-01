The final stretch: an inside look into 5th + Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The wait is finally over. After years and years of planning and construction, one of Nashville’s biggest mixed-use developments will open March 4 as a new place to live, work, eat, shop, and play.

Really, Fifth and Broadway has it all.

The more than six-acre property used to house The Nashville Convention Center. Now, it looks more like a mini Music City with two floors of pure excitement, blending residential living with office space, retail, and dining. It was a concept born from a simple sketch on a napkin.

The following retail stores will open at Fifth + Broadway on March 4:

Nash Collection

REVV

Ariat

Ray-Ban

Free People

The Dry House

Veseo Swimwear and Lingerie

Molly Green

Tecovas

Sephora

State + Liberty

Hollie Ray Boutique

The Studio 209

The following restaurants will open at Fifth + Broadway:

Cava

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Slim & Husky’s

Shake Shack

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Eddie V’s

The Twelve Thirty Club

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Elix’r Coffee

Le Macaron

Boqueria

Assembly Food Hall – North Hall

“You’ve got your restaurants, you’ve got your retail,” Laura McClellan, Brand Shop Manager at Ariat said. “It’s somewhere you can bring your family to, do some shopping, go to the Ryman, eat dinner, go to Bridgestone, it’s a great concept.”

It’s a concept that connects and excites. McClellan says Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. The Nashville brand shop showcases footwear, apparel, denim, and accessories.

“For nearly three decades we’ve been making amazing boots amazing products,” she said. “What is so great about being here, is we’re able to tell our brand’s story and we are able to support our Ariat retailers on Broadway.”

Owners tell News 2 they want Fifth and Broadway to be a new experience for those who call Music City home.

“We want to be considered a local brand and not somebody from 2,000 miles away,” Brandon Katz, the General Manager of Blanco said. “Being on 5th and Broadway we don’t just want to have the tourists and the once-a-year guests, we want that but we really want to be a downtown spot for all the regulars as well.”

In addition to all of the retail and restaurants on the first level, upstairs there are two food halls, Assembly Food Hall North and South. In total, it’s an almost 60,000 square foot area with 23 unique vendors along with fine dining.

The final phase of the project is slated to open in late May 2021, which includes Assembly Food Hall South and the outdoor breezeway, which can be heated, connects to a rooftop music venue that holds 2,000 people, as well as a 45-foot screen to live stream events.

The residential tower, The Place, is now welcoming tenants. The office space, which houses global asset management firm Alliance Bernstein, recently opened. Plus, guests can tour the National Museum of African American Music this Fall.

Last but not least, an 800 capacity public parking garage sits below the project with another 900 spaces available on evenings and weekends.