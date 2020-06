DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies are searching for an inmate they say walked away from a work detail Monday.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Lozano walked away from the work site on Old Springfield Highway between Madison and Goodlettsville. He had been working at Luton United Methodist Church.

Lozano was serving his sentence for misdemeanor assault charges. His sentence was set to expire February 2021.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 615-862-8123.