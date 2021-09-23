‘The Conjuring’ house in Rhode Island listed for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of America’s most notorious haunted houses is up for sale in Rhode Island.

Built in 1836, the house located in Burrillville, Rhode Island, was made famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

Though it wasn’t the house featured in the film, it was the actual home in real life where the Perron family endured nearly a decade of intense paranormal activity in the 1970s.

The home has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, and is listed for $1.2 million.

The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.