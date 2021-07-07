The Bluebird Cafe to reopen with live music in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The famous Bluebird Cafe is set to reopen in just over a week.

Over the last 31 years, famous musicians such as Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Kathy Mattea, Trisha Yearwood, Kim Richey, Dierks Bentley, Faith Hill and Vince Gill have all had big career moments at the Bluebird Cafe.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the cafe’s doors will reopen with live music on July 16.

