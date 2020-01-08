The Academy Awards is sticking with its plan to forgo a host

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WKRN) — Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show will skip the opening monologue again this year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be without a host when the golden statues are handed out next month.

The President of ABC Entertainment announced the decision Wednesday.

She said last year’s host-less show worked out fine — so the network and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to keep the status quo.

The 2019 Oscars were the first to be host-free since 1989.

The show airs on ABC on February 9th.

