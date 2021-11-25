Thanksgiving Day has brought Middle Tennessee a variety of weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving Day has brought quite a variety of weather over the years. After all, it is November when the temperatures can vary quite a bit. Let’s take a look at the high temperatures over the last ten Thanksgivings, and we’ll take them five years at a time.

From 2011 to 2016, you can see we had quite a difference on the thermometer from year to year, with some pretty mild Thanksgiving Days in 2011, 2012, and especially 2015 when we reached 72 degrees.

But look at 2013 and 2014 – highs were only in the mid and low 40s.

And then from 2016 to 2020, we had five Thanksgivings in a row that were fairly close to normal, with the average high temperature in the last two weeks of November running from the upper 50s to the mid-50s by the end of the month.

But what about snow on Thanksgiving? Looking back through the archives I have not found any significant snowfall on Thanksgiving Day itself.

But guess what happened just last year? Just four days after Thanksgiving, do you remember this?

Nashville and the I-65 corridor had 1/2 inch or less, while many areas to our east saw 1/2″ to 1″ of snow.

The Northern Plateau around Jamestown even had 3-4″.

Shelbyville from Lauren Badger

In those eastern areas, there was a pretty blanket of snow as you can see in this picture from Shelbyville by Lauren Badger.

Overton County from Tina Ayers

In the Hillham community in Overton County, the snow was a beautiful compliment to the Christmas wreaths on the barn doors you see in the background in this picture from Tina Ayers.

Cookeville from Amy New

In Cookeville, Lily Kate showed us “Bob the Snowman” that she made as seen in this picture from Amy New.

Franklin from Bluebird Manor Farm

And here’s one of my favorites! A donkey named Etta James coming to say ‘Hi’ to the camera at Bluebird Manor Farm in Franklin.

So, though we have not seen significant snow on Thanksgiving Day itself, November had been known to bring the white stuff at times here in Middle Tennessee.