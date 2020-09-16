Thank you and congrats to Bob Mueller on 40 years at News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Trustworthy, smart, classy, tough, fair, compassionate – just a few words that describe News 2’s Bob Mueller. September 15, 2020 has marked Bob’s 40 years at the station.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a proclamation declaring this a day of recognition for Bob Mueller in Tennessee. He wasn’t the only one. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little III also declared days of recognition to honor Bob.

Many people have been offering up their appreciation and congratulations to Bob. Play the video in this article to see familiar faces – like GMA’s Robin Roberts, Titan’s Legend Eddie George, Gospel Singer CeCe Winans and so many more – give a shout out to Bob on his impressive milestone here at News 2.