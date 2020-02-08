Live Now
Thai soldier kills more than 10 people, holds up in mall

News

by: The Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in northeastern Thailand say a soldier has shot multiple people, killing more than 10, and fled to a popular shopping mall.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman, and wounded a third person. Two local police officers say the man took a gun from his base and drove to the mall, where shooting continued.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

