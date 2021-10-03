Texas woman killed in crash while riding Lime scooter in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Texas woman has died after she losing control of a Lime scooter and crashing in downtown Nashville Sunday night.
Metro police say 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady of Tyler, Texas, lost control of the Lime scooter she was riding in the northbound lane of 3rd Avenue South at Symphony Place.
She crashed into the rear tires of a southbound moving semi tractor. Lovelady died at the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.