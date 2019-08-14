Texas teen arrested over threat to blow up plane on Snapchat

A Houston teenager is accused of making bomb threats before boarding an airplane.
Authorities say 17-year-old Hector Fonseca sent two Snapchat messages while waiting for a flight from Houston to Guatemala.
One message said, “blown this (expletive) up” and included the George Bush Intercontinental Airport as the location.
Also included was a bomb emoji.
The other message said, “time to blow up the plane” with a smiley face and bomb emojis.
Snapchat contacted the FBI, who tracked Fonseca and were waiting for him when he returned home.
He is now charged with making a terroristic threat which is a third-degree felony.
His bond is set at $10,000.
Fonseca said the messages were ‘just a stupid joke.’
If convicted, Fonseca could receive up to 10 years in prison.