Texas Rangers dedicate baseball field to Charley Pride

SURPRISE, AZ (WKRN) – The Texas Rangers are honoring one of the biggest names in country music, Charley Pride.

Pride held a part-ownership stake in the MLB team and now they are naming a field at their spring training complex after him, according to a release.

The Rangers announced their dedication to him on Sunday via Twitter.

Introducing Charley Pride Field!



You are greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/v46HyO2EQ3 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 14, 2021

Pride died on December 12, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. Pride visited the team frequently and would also make trips to the spring training facility.

“Mr. Pride’s first love was baseball. He pitched professionally in the Negro and Minor Leagues throughout the 1950’s before embarking on his Hall of Fame singing career of more than 60 years,” the Rangers said in a statement following Pride’s death.

“Mr. Pride then became a regular participant at Texas Rangers spring training camps in Pompano Beach and Port Charlotte, Florida and Surprise, Arizona, working out with the team and staging an annual clubhouse concert for players and staff, a tradition that continued through this past spring.” Even before assuming part-ownership, Pride was a fixture at the team’s spring training. [WATCH]

Pride sang the National Anthem in July 2020 at the first-ever baseball game played at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“The Rangers have been honored to have Mr. Pride be a part of the team’s ownership group for the last ten years. A longtime resident of this area, he was a regular at home games when his schedule permitted… Mr. Pride was a true gentleman, and we will never forget the lasting contributions he has made to the Texas Rangers organization,” the team added in December.

News 2 spoke with Charley’s son Dion about his father’s passing. Click here for the full interview.