Texas authorities searching for ‘serial wedding crasher’

Comal County, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help identifying a woman accused of stealing joy from Central Texas couples on their special day.

Monday morning, Comal County Crime Stoppers shared a post, hoping someone could identify a woman in photos who is suspected to have made a habit out of posing as a guest at weddings and stealing the gifts. Officials say she has been involved in a series of thefts at wedding venues, both in Comal County and in surrounding areas, the post said.

“This elusive suspect has been dubbed ‘The Wedding Crasher,’” the post from Comal County Crime Stoppers said.

TIPS = $CASH$Please help the Comal County Sheriff's Office identify these subjects. The Comal County Sheriff’s… Posted by Comal County Crime Stoppers on Monday, August 12, 2019

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public will help identify her, “before she strikes again”

“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” the post read.

Jennifer Smith, public information officer with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, explained that the department believes this woman has crashed a total of three different weddings. One of these venues was in the Spring Branch area of Comal County.

The first of these thefts happened in December of 2018, the most recent happened on August 3 of 2019. Smith added that it’s possible this suspect also stole from a wedding in Kendall County.

Smith explained that the department was able to track down the surveillance video of the woman trying to use the gift cards that were purchased for the couple who was getting married.

“We finally got a picture of who we think it is and we wanted to release it right away,” Smith said.

“We’re getting some good leads,” she added.

She said this woman stole mainly envelopes, cash, and gift cards. Smith was not sure of the total value of the items this woman has stolen.

New Braunfels Police Department shared the post on Facebook as well, noting that those who want to submit tips can earn a cash reward of up to $4,000.

You can submit an anonymous tip, by contacting Comal County Crime Stoppers. You can submit a tip online from this link: http://www.comalcrimestoppers.org.