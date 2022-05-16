NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Texas man, who police said has a history of violence, fraud, and drug offenses, was taken into custody at the Nashville International Airport.

Officers said Wynton Joseph, 32, was attempting to rent a car at the airport Enterprise when the identification he used came back as a fake. He then reportedly presented several other IDs, so officials were called.

When airport police ran his information, they learned Joseph’s true identity and said he had multiple warrants out of Texas. He also allegedly admitted the driver’s licenses were fake, and he used them to “conceal his criminal history.” Joseph reportedly told officers he paid his old probation officer to produce the fake IDs.

Police said he also had multiple credit cards, a fake social security card, and a small amount of marijuana on him.

Joseph was taken into custody and is faced with six different charges.