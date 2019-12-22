Tessa Majors Memorial celebration held in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WKRN)– A celebration of life was held this weekend for the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in New York.

The memorial for Tessa Majors was held at her high school Alma Mater in Virginia.

Majors is a relative of UT football legend Johnny Majors.

It included musical performances and readings and remarks by her friends and classmates.

Police say Majors was walking in a Manhattan park earlier this month when she was attacked.

A 13-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities believe he is not the one who actually stabbed majors.

The NYPD says it’s currently looking for a second male connected to the case.

