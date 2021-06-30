‘Terrifying’: East Nashville woman catches neighbor on camera peeping in bedroom window

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville woman is terrified after seeing video of a man peeping in her bedroom window.

“I always have that fear that someone is going to be outside my window and that was a reality this time,” Madeline Glumsic told News 2.

The video was captured at 1 a.m. on a neighbor’s security camera.

“I am so thankful, because I would have never known if that Ring camera wasn’t there facing my window.”

Even more disturbing, Glumsic says the man in the video is a neighbor.

“It’s my neighbor who is wearing the same clothes that I saw him in earlier that night, pulling a chair from their patio up to my bedroom window,” Glumsic explained.

The man first appears to peep inside the window before taking off his shoes and climbing on a chair.

“I don’t think this was his first time doing it, because he brought his own chair from his patio which is very creepy.”

Glumsic filed a police report but says Metro Police haven’t done much to help. She doesn’t feel safe at home anymore, knowing the man could strike again.

“I didn’t really get the police response that I wanted or needed, and so I have not slept here since I received the video,” said Glumsic.

She and her roommates have since taken a number of steps to protect the home, installing their own security cameras and posting signs in the windows.

“I got a ‘Smile, you are on camera’ sign outside my window.”

Even with the extra security, Glumsic says they are now planning to move.

“I am just scared, you know, I don’t know what his intentions are. I don’t know if he was trying to case the house for a robbery, if he has been specifically spying on me but just very, very terrifying,” she stated.