Tens of thousands of Tennesseans still frustrated looking for work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the state’s weekly unemployment claims jumped for a second straight week after months of steady decline, it’s a reminder that tens of thousands of Tennesseans are still looking for work.

One of them who says he’s caught in the middle is hospitality worker Joe Driver of Dickson County. He’s employed by a company that’s reduced his full-time hours because the downtown Nashville hotels it services just aren’t full like they were before COVID-19 struck.

“My yearly income is down about $35,000,” said Driver, who has been working around one to two days a week.

That part-time status has given him fits about getting unemployment help in Tennessee.

“Yes, we are caught right in the middle of something we can’t control,” added Driver. “I did not quit my job. I did not get fired.”

Driver thought he was exempt from the state’s renewed requirement that partially employed people like him have to verify each week they are looking for jobs, but says he’s not eligible for any portion of Tennessee’s unemployment benefits. His company has a tentative date in February for him to return to work full time.

“So now I don’t qualify for nothing,” he told News 2 from his home.

Driver also scoffed at the 200,000 plus jobs on the state’s labor department website. He said people like him are either under-qualified or the positions don’t pay enough to justify driving to a job hours away.

“We don’t have college educations. We don’t have two or three years work experience and its very frustrating to hear we have all these jobs available,” said Driver.

He just hopes his words are heard for the tens of thousands of Tennesseans unemployed because of COVID-19.

The state labor department says Tennessee lost nearly 113,000 jobs between November of 2019 and November 2020.