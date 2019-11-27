Tennessee’s parks offering free, post-Thanksgiving hikes

Breaking News
At least 1 killed in fiery crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville
Cascades trail Great Smoky Mountains National Park

(Courtesy: Sara Maltby)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ever want to tell a relative who is visiting during Thanksgiving to take a hike?

You’re in luck. Tennessee’s state parks are offering free hikes on Friday, the day after the food-filled holiday.

Officials say all 56 state parks will offer a variety of hikes, in easy terrain or more rugged areas. Some are led by a guide.

The after-Thanksgiving hikes are part of a series of free hikes offered by the state’s parks.

Parks officials say more than 6,500 people have taken a free hike this year in Tennessee. That’s about double the number of participants from all of 2018.

For more information, visit the Tennessee state parks’ website here.

