Tennessee’s final vote for ratification reenacted on the 100th anniversary

In this Aug. 19, 1920 photo made available by the Library of Congress, Alice Paul, chair of the National Woman’s Party, unfurls a banner after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, at the NWP’s headquarters in Washington. The women’s suffrage movement in the United States is widely considered to have been launched at the Seneca Falls convention in New York state in 1848. At the time, many Southerners were wary of the movement because key leaders also were engaged in anti-slavery campaigning. (The Crowley Company/Library of Congress via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 100 years ago Tuesday, the 19th Amendment was passed giving women the right to vote. Actors recreated the scene at the Tennessee State Capitol where history was made.

“I believe in full suffrage as a right.” These revolutionary words echoed in this very chamber a century ago. But the idea of granting women the right to vote wasn’t popular, especially in the South.

“Under that feminist and socialist scheme, men will become weak, and feminine.”

More than a year had passed since the United States Congress voted to approve the 19th Amendment. The issue stalled. For more than 70 years, the suffragettes had worked tirelessly to spread their message of equality. They stayed true to the cause during WWI, though the Spanish flu outbreak, and down muddy roads all across the state.

“Many were arrested and thrown in jail where they staged hunger strikes,” the narrator explained.

These women, would not give up.

“We are asking, only one thing, a square deal.”

36 of the then 48 states, needed to vote for ratification. 35 states already had cast their support.

On August 18, 1920, the issue was in the hands of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Fiery debates lead to a motion to table the issue, twice. Both times, representative Harry T Burn from McMinn County, just 24 years old, voted to forget the issue. But then, a change of heart.

10 days into the special session he received a letter from his mother, a supporter of ratification.

“So, be a good boy,” the letter read,”No more from Mama now. With love, always.”

In a surprising turn of events, “I vote aye.”

And with that, Tennessee became known as the “Perfect 36”. The final state supporting a women’s right to vote.

