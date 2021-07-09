Tennessee World War II vet remains identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — the remains of a Tennessee World War II soldier have been positively identified nearly 80 years after he died.

Army Pvt. Warren G.H. DeVault, 24, of Rhea, Tennessee was killed November 20, 1944 in Germany while his unit was engaged in battle.

His remains were actually discovered in 1947 but could not be identified at the time and was buried at an American miltiary cemetery in Belgium.

In 2019, the remains were disinterred, and a positive identification was made through DNA and dental analysis.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margarten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Pvt. DeVault will be given formal burial next month in Dayton, Tennessee.